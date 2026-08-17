Trump’s Ultimatum To Oman: Step Aside Or Face Bombing Amid Ongoing IRGC Talks

US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Oman if the Gulf nation interferes with Washington's efforts in the region, while confirming that his administration has maintained a backchannel with officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump said the United States was in no hurry to reach an agreement with Iran. He also warned Oman against taking steps that could obstruct US objectives.

Trump's comments came as diplomatic efforts over Iran and the strategically important Strait of Hormuz remain uncertain.

Oman has earlier played a role in facilitating communication between Iran and the United States, including talks aimed at restoring commercial shipping through the waterway.

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Asked about Oman's role, Trump issued a stark warning, saying, “If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s*** out of them.”

The comments mark a sharp escalation in Washington's rhetoric toward Oman, which has historically served as an intermediary in US-Iran diplomacy.

The revelation about a backchannel with the IRGC comes amid uncertainty over whether Iran's formal negotiating team has sufficient authority to reach a lasting agreement.

Reports said the Trump administration sought direct contact with IRGC leadership after questioning the effectiveness of formal channels.

Also Read: Trump Cuts US-Korea Drills After Seoul's Refusal To Participate In Iran Denuclearisation

Trump also addressed the Gaza conflict during the Fox News interview, saying Israelis should not be striking Gaza. He further said he could endorse a candidate in Israel's upcoming election.

The latest comments come as efforts to resolve the wider US-Iran confrontation remain unsettled, with the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a key point of contention between Washington, Tehran and Muscat.

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