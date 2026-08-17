Trump Cuts US-Korea Drills After Seoul's Refusal To Participate In Iran Denuclearisation

US President Donald Trump has directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his rapport with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Seoul's refusal to back Washington's push to denuclearise Iran.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said he was unhappy that the United States had "long ago" committed to the drills, arguing they were costly to American taxpayers and sent "a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile" to Pyongyang, which he said had "been unthreatening and respectful" during his presidency.

"Based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises!" Trump wrote, adding that most of the costs were "as usual" borne by the US.

The president also linked the decision to a separate exchange with Seoul over Iran.

"While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, 'No thanks!'" he wrote. The US has been engaged in conflict with Iran since February.

ALSO READ: 'We Get Along Great': Trump Jokes About 'Unfriendly Look' In Throwback Photo With Kim Jong Un

The announcement came just hours before the scheduled start of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on Monday, which was set to involve around 18,000 South Korean soldiers, according to the South Korean military.

The exercises have run annually since 2022, evolving from decades-old summertime drills between the two allies. Trump had a day earlier posted a photograph of himself with Kim Jong Un, saying the two "get along GREAT," as North Korea criticised the upcoming drills.

The move has drawn criticism from within Trump's own party. Republican congressman Don Bacon said training exercises "sharpen our warriors," adding that "we both lose when we don't train," Associate Press reported.

ALSO READ: South Korea's Lee Calls For Peace Talks With North Korea, Says Coexistence 'Not A Concession'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.