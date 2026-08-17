Karan Aujla Loses Cool At Adelaide Concert After Fan Throws Jacket On Stage

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla had an unexpected moment during his concert in Adelaide when a fan threw a jacket onto the stage. The incident was captured in a video and shared online. In the video, Karan confronted the fan, tried to find out who had thrown the jacket, and asked the person to come forward. He questioned why the jacket was thrown at him.

Karan Aujla Confronts Fan During Adelaide Show

Karan Aujla performed at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena in Adelaide, South Australia, on Aug. 16 as part of his ongoing P-Pop Culture Tour. During the concert, a fan threw a jacket onto the stage, prompting a visibly irritated reaction from the singer.

Aujla addressed the audience and attempted to find out who had thrown the jacket. He then challenged the person to come forward and questioned why the fan had thrown the item toward him.

After the audience member was identified, Aujla spoke directly to him and asked about his intentions. The singer also questioned whether the fan was excited or emotional about seeing him perform, saying, “Tu pagal hai?” during the interaction.

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Singer Eventually Offers To Sign The Jacket

Although Aujla initially appeared upset by the incident, the situation later became calmer. He asked the fan what he wanted and requested that the jacket be handed to him. The singer then offered to sign it.

Aujla also told the fan not to repeat the incident and explained that he was not there to make fun of anyone. The exchange eventually ended without further escalation, with the singer choosing to interact with the fan rather than allowing the moment to disrupt the concert.

The video of the interaction has been shared online and is getting attention on social media, with people discussing Karan's response and the unusual moment during the concert.

Karan Aujla's Upcoming Australia Tour Dates

After the Adelaide show, Karan is continuing his P-Pop Culture Tour in Australia. He is scheduled to perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Aug. 18 and 19.

The tour will then move to Sydney, where he is scheduled to perform at Afterpay Arena on Aug. 21. His next stop is Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Aug. 23, followed by RAC Arena in Perth on Aug. 24. The Perth performance is listed as a new date.

With several more shows planned across Australia, Karan's tour continues to draw attention not only for his performances but also for the special moments that happen during his live shows.

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