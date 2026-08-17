Hayden Panettiere, 'Heroes' And 'Nashville' Star, Dies At 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for Heroes, Nashville and the Scream films, has died at the age of 36.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed the news in a statement to ABC News, saying, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Her family has requested privacy, while the cause and circumstances of her death have not been revealed.

From Child Star To Actress

Panettiere began acting as a child and appeared in the 2000 film Remember the Titans. She became widely known after playing Claire Bennet in Heroes from 2006 to 2010. She later starred as country singer Juliette Barnes in Nashville from 2012 to 2018, earning several award nominations for the role.

Her other credits include Raising Helen, Ice Princess, I Love You, Beth Cooper, Scream 4 and Scream VI. She also lent her voice to the video game Until Dawn.

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Her Personal Life

Panettiere was open about the challenges she faced while growing up in the spotlight. She spoke about alcoholism and postpartum depression, including in a 2022 Good Morning America interview. She had a daughter, Kaya Klitschko, with her former fiancé, boxer Wladimir Klitschko, in 2014.

Just months before her death, Panettiere released her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning in May, where she opened up about childhood fame, motherhood and her personal struggles.

It also discussed the loss of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, who died in 2023 at 28. His family said he had an enlarged heart and complications involving his aortic valve.

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