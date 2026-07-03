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Defence Boost: DAC Clears Rs 52,000-Crore Acquisitions To Sharpen Combat Readiness Of Forces

DAC approves indigenous missile, anti-drone, air defence and naval systems for Army, Navy and Air Force

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Defence Boost: DAC Clears Rs 52,000-Crore Acquisitions To Sharpen Combat Readiness Of Forces
DAC clears Rs 52,000 crore defence buys to strengthen Army, Navy and Air Force readiness.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth about Rs 52,000 crore, aimed at strengthening the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the approvals cover a range of systems for the Army, Navy and Air Force, including anti-drone capabilities, missiles, air defence systems, unmanned platforms and surveillance assets.

For the Indian Army, the DAC cleared procurement of the AKASH TARANG anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) electronic warfare system, Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) systems, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) weapon systems, Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS), Active Protection Systems for tanks and jet-based kamikaze drone systems.

(This is a developing story)

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