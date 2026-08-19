Ceigall India Shares Surge 3% After JV Gets Rs 274-Crore Arunachal Pradesh Road Order

Ceigall India shares were in demand on Wednesday, with the scrip rising as much as 2.70% to hit an intraday high of Rs 317 per share after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a road construction project worth Rs 274 crore.

At 10:26 am, Ceigall India shares were trading 1.57% higher at Rs 313.50 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.38% lower at 76,940 levels.

The uptick in the Ceigall India share price came after the company, along with Rajinder Infrastructure Private Limited (RIPL), received the LoA from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways through an email dated August 18, 2026.

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JV Gets LoA For Rs 274-Crore Road Project

Ceigall India holds a 70% share in the joint venture, while RIPL holds the remaining 30%.

The project has been awarded under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode and involves the construction of a road from km 17.812 to km 55.377 (Package-2) of the Bile-Migging section of NH913, from km 0.00 at the Migging end, to Intermediate Lane in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project is to be completed within 48 months, followed by a five-year maintenance period.

The order adds to Ceigall India's road construction portfolio and comes as the company's shares gain in Wednesday's session despite weakness in the broader market.

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