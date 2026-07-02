Defence Boost On Cards: DAC Likely To Review Acquisitions Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore On Friday

In a key meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council on Friday, a slew of major procurements are expected to receive green nod. The crucial meeting is being held for the approval of the purchase of new military hardware, such as the Verba very short-range air defence systems, fixed-wing pseudosatellites, naval shipborne aerial systems, and HAMMER air-to-ground precision guided munitions for the Rafales and LCA Tejas aircraft, news agency ANI reported.

Top officials of the armed forces, including Gen. Raja Subramani, Gen. Dhiraj Seth, and Admiral Krishna Swaminathan will be attending the DAC meet, it added.

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A significant indigenous system is on the agenda for Friday's meeting. The Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Army would witness induction in considerable numbers, defence sources told ANI.

According to the plan, Bharat Dynamics Limited, the production company for the Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured system, will provide the Indian Army with 100 launchers, 2300 missiles, and five simulators, it said.

The DAC, the Ministry of Defence's highest decision-making body for defence procurement, will examine proposals totalling more than Rs 1 lakh crore, NDTV reported on Wednesday. It is anticipated to be one of the most important DAC sessions in recent memory, according to Ministry of Defence sources.

The DAC, which is chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is anticipated to examine approving some high-value acquisition bids that are intended to improve the armed services' operational capabilities.

If accepted, the plans would represent a significant advancement in India's military modernisation initiative and the government's drive for defence manufacturing independence.

Purchasing more K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery weapons is one of the main plans that are anticipated to be implemented. The 155 mm tracked howitzers, already admitted into service, have proved operational utility in both high-altitude and desert conditions, reported NDTV.

The DAC is also likely to evaluate ideas for kamikaze (loitering) weapons, which have proven increasingly significant in modern combat because of their precision attack potential.

Proposals include next-generation heavyweight torpedoes, unmanned surface boats (USVs), and autonomous underwater vehicles to improve maritime surveillance, anti-submarine operations, and mine countermeasure capabilities for the Indian Navy, which is modernising to become a blue-water navy.

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Advanced electronic warfare suites and sonar devices are also expected to be evaluated to boost underwater detection and surveillance capabilities.

AoN is not equivalent to a contract award. Following approval, the proposal moves on to the next phases, such as the release of Requests for Proposals (RFPs), vendor assessment, business discussions, and, finally, contract signing. It may take several years to complete the process.

The government's ongoing emphasis on enhancing military capabilities and quickening defence modernisation is reflected in the scope of the proposals anticipated before the DAC.

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