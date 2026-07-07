China Orders Death Sentence For Ex-Official Convicted Of Taking $325 Million In Bribes

A Chinese court has sentenced Wang Yong, the former vice chairperaon of the governement of Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, to death with a two year reprieve for accepting massive bribes, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

According to the court, Wang accepted bribes worth more than 2.2 billion yuan (around $324 million) over several years. Some headline have described the amount as "$325m" but the official court records cited by Reuters and Xinhua state the figure is 2.2 billion yuan, equivalent to around $324 million.

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Citing Chinese legal provisions and the court judgement, Reuters stated that under Chinese law, a death sentence with a two year reprieve is generally suspended for two years. If the convicted person does not commit intentional crimes during that period, the sentence is usually commuted to life imprisonment, often without the possibility of parole, in serious corruption cases.

The court found that Wang used his official positions to help individuals and companies secure engineering contracts, business operations and project approvals in exchange for illegal payments and benefits, according to Xinhua News Agency.

As reported by Reuters, prosecuters said that the offences occurred while Wang held several government and Communist Party positions over the years. China's top anti corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Disciplince Inspection (CCDI), announced an investigation into Wang in January 2025. He was later expelled from the communist party and formally charged with bribery after the disciplinary investigation concluded.

Xinhua News Agency reported that the reason for the punishment being so severe according to the court was that the amount involved was "extremely large" and that Wang's actions caused significant losses to the interests of the state and the people. Also, the social impact of the corruption was particularly serious. The court also noted that although Wang confessed, admitted guilt and returned some illicit gains, the scale of the corruption warranted the death sentence with reprieve. The sentence was delivered by the Intermediate People's Court in Chenzhou, Hunan Province.

The court ordered that all of Wang's illegally obtained assets and proceeds from corruption be confiscated and handed over to the state treasury, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

Reuters reported that Wang's conviction is a part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's long running anti corruption campaign, which has targeted officials across all levels of governement and state-owned enterprises. Since the campaign began in 2012, hundreds of senior officials have been investigated or punished for corruption related charges.

The publication also states that China frequently imposes the death sentence with reprieve in high profile corruption cases involving exceptionally large amounts of money. In many cases, these are later commuted to life imprisonment without parole, depending on the convict's conduct and the court's conditions.

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