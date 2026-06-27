Mumbai Lake Levels Hit Critical Lows At 7.3% Capacity; Water Crisis Deepens Despite Monsoon Onset

The combined water level in Mumbai's seven lakes dropped to 7.3% on Friday. The capacity of these water-supplying lakes is witnessing a continued decline amid softened rainfall activity in the region.

These lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar - are heavily dependent on southwest monsoon for their replenishment. According to the data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined capacity of these reservoirs on Friday was recorded at 1,05,755 million litres, against its total capacity of 14.47 million litres. Last year, their capacity stood at over 37% during the same period, the BMC data showed.

Data for individual lakes showed that Upper Vaitarna remained completely empty. Modak Sagar was at 18.87% of its capacity, while Tansa was almost empty at just 0.77%. Middle Vaitarna held only 11.31% of its total storage capacity of 1,93,530 million litres. Meanwhile, Bhatsa lake was at nearly 6% capacity and Vihar contained 45.13% capacity. Tulsi lake was at 21% storage capacity, the BMC data showed.

In the past 24 hours, rainfall over these lakes remained negligible. The BMC recorded only 2 mm to 17 mm of rainfall for these lakes, while Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa received no rain.

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Water Crisis In Mumbai:

The situation has prompted the civic body to impose water cuts across Mumbai to manage the available water supply. This week Mumbai Mirror reported that the BMC may consider restrictions on the use of groundwater sources such as wells and borewells amid water scarcity concerns.

Earlier, the BMC imposed a 10% water cut across the city in May. From mid-June, it further tightened measures by increasing the water cut for commercial users to 20% and suspending the supply of potable water to construction sites, swimming pools and clubs.

The arrival of a delayed southwest monsoon, coupled with its weakened activity this year, has failed to recharge the critical reservoirs, triggering such restrictions.

Rainfall Alert For Mumbai, Thane:

As per the India Metrological Department (IMD), Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik - the location of these lakes - are likely to see moderate rainfall activity till June 28. The agency has issued a yellow alert, warning of “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (40-50kmph) at isolated places” for Mumbai and Thane. While Nashik will witness such weather conditions on Saturday, followed by light rainfall activity; Palghar will record intense rainfall on Sunday. Subsequently, rainfall activity will remain light to moderate till June 30.

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Despite the arrival of the southwest monsoon, officials remain concerned that rainfall may stay below normal this year due to El Nino conditions. A weaker monsoon across India may worsen water shortages, affect reservoir levels and increase pressure on the agriculture sector.

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