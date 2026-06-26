Mumbai Rains: Will It Rain All Day? Here's Latest Forecast

Mumbai and neighbouring parts of the city are likely to witness rainfall on Friday, June 26, the third after the onset of monsoon in the city. According to latest forecast by India Meterological Department of India (IMD), widespread showers are expected in Maharashtra today.

As per to AccuWeather's forecast, Mumbai will remain mostly cloudy with a bit of rain in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 32 degrees. Rain spells are likely to continue into the night, with the minimum temperature forecast at about 28 degrees. The city has a 57% chance of precipitation today, as monsoon conditions continue to influence weather across the state. By night, the extent of precipation will be around 59%.



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Monsoon In Mumbai

On Wednesday, June 24, Mumbai witnessed this year's first monsoon rainfall that disrupted both road and rail traffic in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, flooding low-lying areas and leaving commuters stranded during rush hours. Some parts of the city received over 300 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am. Among the areas that received exceptionally heavy rains, Malvani in the western suburbs recorded 340 mm, while Parel in central Mumbai received 334 mm of rainfall during the period.

The intensity reduced later as the island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded 12 mm, 6 mm and 7 mm rainfall, respectively, from 8 am to 2 pm. The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date.



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