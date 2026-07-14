Petrol, Diesel Prices On July 14: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

State‑run oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on July 14, as fuel rates remain at the levels set after the late‑May hike. This means motorists across major metros are paying the same prices as in recent weeks, even as global crude markets stay volatile.

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum continue to follow the daily dynamic pricing system, under which pump rates can be adjusted every morning based on global crude prices and currency movements.

Last week, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri suggested that reducing local fuel costs is not an option at this time.

Fuel prices in the nation have escalated four times over the last four months amid the Iran war, increasing by about Rs 7.5-8 per litre during the period.

Petrol prices on July 14

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre

Diesel prices on July 14

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre

Global Crude Prices

Oil prices climbed more than 2% on Tuesday, pushing Brent crude above $85 a barrel for the first time in a month, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose shipping fees on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz and reinstate a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Brent crude futures for September delivery rose as much as 2.8% before trading 2.14% higher at $85.11 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery gained 2.27% to $79.91 a barrel, extending Monday's rally of nearly 10%.

The latest measures have renewed concerns about crude supplies from the Persian Gulf, with investors assessing the impact of tighter restrictions on one of the world's most important oil shipping routes.

ALSO READ: Oil Prices Today: Brent Crude Jumps Above $85 As Trump's Hormuz Shipping Fees Stoke Supply Fears

What Moves Petrol And Diesel Prices?

While international crude rates are the biggest factor for fuel prices in India, they aren't the only ones. Taxes, freight costs, refining margins, and the rupee-dollar exchange rate also play a key role in determining what you pay at the pump.

The Centre recently revised export duties on petroleum products. The change, however, does not impact retail fuel prices in India.

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