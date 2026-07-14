'POTUS Is Absolutely Right': Iran Mocks Trump Over 20% Toll On Hormuz Cargo Shipping

Iran on Tuesday mocked President Donald Trump's proposal to impose a 20% fee on the value of cargo transported through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that Tehran, which has "always been the guardian of the Strait", " will be fair".

US President Trump earlier announced that the United States would seek to charge a 20% fee on the value of cargo transported through the strait, saying the money would reimburse the country for protecting international shipping in the strategic waterway. Trump described the US as the "guardian" of the strait and said that it should be compensated for ensuring a safe passage.

Trump said, "...I think it's going very fast. We've demolished their (Iran) military, we're hitting them very hard, and we had a deal yesterday or the day before yesterday, it was all done. Then they broke up that deal immediately because they found out there was something in the deal they didn't like. They're wired differently, and we're not going to put up with it. We are just going forward. We're attacking them tonight, and we're taking out all of their capability for anything having to do with the Hormuz Strait..."

"In the end, we will end up controlling the whole thing. What they're doing is being very foolish, very stupid, and they've treated people horribly. They've killed 52,000 protesters so far that we can determine, it might be more than that, but 52,000 protesters have been killed. And it's a really terrible situation. We'll have it under control very quickly."

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Highlights: Trump Says US To Take Over Hormuz, Claims Reimbursement Via 20% Of Cargo

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly mocked Trump's proposal.

"POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair," Araghchi said in a post on X.

His remarks were widely interpreted as satire aimed at highlighting what Tehran views as the impracticality and illegality of Trump's proposal.

Maritime experts note that international law generally protects the right of transit passage through international straits. The Associated Press reported that international legal norms do not ordinarily permit states to impose tolls on ships simply exercising transit unless specific services are provided. Both, the US and Iran, have advanced competing claims over authority in the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing crisis.

Trump's announcement increased concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies. Oil prices climed above $80 per barrel amid fears of higher shipping costs and renewed miltary escalation in the Gulf.

Financial markets also reacted negatively as investors assessed the potential impact on global trade and inflation.

This exchange comes amid renewed US military strikes on Iran and continued tensions over control and authority over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has maintained that it has the right to regulate activity in the waterway.

ALSO READ: 'US Will Take Over Hormuz, Will Get Paid For Guarding It,' Says Trump As Iran Tensions Worsen

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