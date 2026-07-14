Groww Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, is set to announce the results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. Groww serves over 5 crore customers and has over 1,000 employees. It is one of the leading wealth management companies in India.

Here's everything you need to know about Groww's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Groww Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated July 8, Groww said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Wednesday, July 15 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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Groww Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q1FY27.

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Groww Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 15 at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

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Groww Q4FY26 Results

Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported a 122.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 686.35 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 309.09 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations grew 87.9% YoY to Rs 1,505.37 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 801.01 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Groww Share Price History

Shares of Groww have gained 8.92% over the past five trading sessions. The stock is up 8.01% over the past month and 27.83% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has advanced 33.78%. Since its listing in November 2025, the stock has rallied more than 86%.

It touched a 52-week high of ₹227.20 on April 29, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹112 on November 12, 2025

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