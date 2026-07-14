16.4% Surge: India's Tax Coffers Swell To Rs 6.51 Lakh Crore As Economic Momentum Builds

India's net direct tax collections rose 16.4% year-on-year to Rs 6.51 lakh crore as of July 13, 2026, signalling healthy revenue growth in the early months of the current financial year amid sustained economic activity.

The Income Tax Department, in a post on X, said, "Data on Gross Direct Tax (DT) collections, Refunds and Net Direct Tax (DT) collections for FY 2026-27 as on 13.07.2026 has been released."

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According to the data, gross direct tax collections increased 16.11% to Rs 7.74 lakh crore, compared with Rs 6.66 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

Refunds issued during the period stood at Rs 1.22 lakh crore, up 14.57% from a year earlier, reflecting continued processing of taxpayer claims.

After accounting for refunds, net direct tax collections reached Rs 6.51 lakh crore, up from Rs 5.59 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

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The growth was driven by stronger collections from both corporate tax and non-corporate tax, with the latter, which includes taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms, associations of persons, local authorities and artificial juridical persons, remaining the largest contributor to overall direct tax receipts.

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