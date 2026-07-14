Gadkari's Next Big Promise: 'Going To Bring A Bus That Flies In The Air'

In a major push towards futuristic transportation, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said India is planning to introduce a "flying bus" to transform urban mobility.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Gadkari said the proposed flying bus is part of the government's broader vision to modernise India's transport ecosystem by embracing cutting-edge technologies.

"Now I am going to bring a bus that flies in the air," the minister said, signalling the Centre's push towards futuristic modes of public transport.

While Gadkari did not disclose a timeline or technical details of the project, the announcement aligns with the government's growing focus on sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

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India has been encouraging the development of electric vehicles, alternative fuels, ropeways, cable cars and urban air mobility to improve connectivity while reducing pollution and traffic congestion.

The minister has previously advocated the adoption of emerging transport technologies, including electric aircraft, drones and other low-emission mobility solutions, as part of India's long-term infrastructure strategy.

If implemented, flying buses could represent a significant shift in urban transportation, particularly in densely populated cities where road congestion remains a major challenge.

However, such projects would require advances in aircraft technology, safety regulations, air traffic management and supporting infrastructure before commercial deployment.

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Gadkari's remarks add to the government's ambitious transport agenda, which seeks to combine infrastructure expansion with technological innovation to create faster, cleaner and more efficient mobility options for India's rapidly growing urban population.

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