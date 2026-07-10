Pune Bizman Murder: From Siya Goyal's Arrest To Shocking Revelations — 10 Key Takeaways

The killing of a young Pune businessperson, initially dismissed as a trekking accident, snowballed into one of the country's most closely watched murder investigations, with police alleging his fiancée Siya Goyal and her 'secret partner' meticulously planned to push him off a cliff rather than call off their wedding.

Here are the key developments in the case so far.

1. The Death That Looked Like An Accident

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old businessman, died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort in Pune district. The incident, which came weeks after the couple's lavish engagement, was initially treated as a trekking mishap before police investigation pointed to foul play.

2. Fiancée And Her Alleged Lover Arrested

Police arrested Agarwal's fiancée, 20-year-old Siya Goyal, and 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary, whom investigators describe as her boyfriend. Both have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and criminal conspiracy, with the couple having been due to marry in November.

3. Police Cite Reluctance To Marry As Motive

Investigators allege Siya did not wish to go ahead with the wedding but feared that calling it off would embarrass her family. Police say she chose to have Agarwal killed rather than confront her parents with her decision.

4. A Confession That Stunned Investigators

According to police, Siya admitted during questioning that she found it "easier to kill" Agarwal than to tell her family she did not want to marry him — a statement investigators say lays bare the motive behind the killing.

5. The Pre-Arranged 'Sitting' Signal

Police say the murder was planned down to the smallest detail. Siya allegedly agreed to signal Chaudhary — who was trailing the couple — by suddenly sitting down, either pretending to drink water or tie her shoelaces.

The moment she sat, Chaudhary allegedly approached from behind and pushed Agarwal into the gorge. Officers said the signal was designed to keep Siya out of arm's reach, since the accused feared Agarwal might instinctively grab her while falling.

ALSO READ: Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal Wanted To Leave 'Boyfriend' Chetan? Brother Makes Big Claim

6. A Scooter Ride To Dodge Toll Cameras

Investigators say Chaudhary travelled roughly 90 km from Pune to Lohagad Fort on a scooter rather than by car on the day of the killing, fearing a four-wheeler could be traced through toll plaza records.

He allegedly climbed the fort in a hoodie, changed into a black T-shirt before the act, and put the hoodie back on while leaving to conceal his identity. The scooter has since been seized.

7. An Earlier, Failed Reconnaissance And Rehearsal

Police say the accused had visited Lohagad Fort four days before the killing to scout a suitable spot and had even carried out a "practice" run at another location, which officials say they are still trying to identify.

During that earlier visit, Siya allegedly attempted to push Agarwal off a cliff after pretending to have spotted a snake.

8. Secret Marriage Revealed Through WhatsApp Chats

Police sources say messages recovered from the accused's phones indicate Siya and Chaudhary had secretly married around four months before Agarwal's death, even as wedding preparations with Agarwal continued in parallel.

9. The Baldness Claim And Ketan's Father's Angry Rebuttal

Reports citing sources claimed Siya had grown disillusioned with Agarwal after learning he was bald and wore a wig, and no longer saw him as a suitable life partner.

Agarwal's father publicly rejected the suggestion that his son's appearance had anything to do with his killing, expressing anguish over the claim.

ALSO READ: Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal's 'Boyfriend' Chetan May Undergo 'Gait Analysis' - All You Need To Know

10. Parents Say Siya Repeatedly Affirmed She Wanted The Marriage

Siya's mother has said the family asked her at least ten times whether she liked Agarwal and wanted to marry him, and that she consistently insisted she did and denied being involved with anyone else.

Police, however, have questioned Siya's parents and brother at length, and a family rift later emerged over who was authorised to legally represent her — with her brother Sahil publicly disowning lawyer Aashutosh Srivastava, who responded with a Rs 10-crore defamation notice against him.

The investigation, which began as a probe into a fatal fall, has since evolved through a string of disclosures with both accused currently in judicial custody as police continue verifying digital evidence, witness statements and the exact sequence of events before a chargesheet is filed in court.

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