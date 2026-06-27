'Killing Ketan Was Easier Than Telling Family Didn't Want To Marry': Siya Goyal To Investigators

Pune's Lohagad Fort murder case has taken a chilling turn with 23‑year‑old Siya Goyal allegedly telling investigators that plotting to kill her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, felt “easier” than telling her family she did not want to marry him, as reported by The Times of India. Ketan, the son of a Pune-based builder, died on 18th June after being pushed into a gorge during what was initially reported as a trekking mishap. Police now say it was a planned murder, allegedly carried out by Siya along with her boyfriend, Chetan Choudhary.

During custodial interrogation, officers say Siya admitted she never wanted to go ahead with the engagement but feared that breaking it would “ruin” her family's reputation and invite gossip in their community, as per the report.

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She purportedly told police that eliminating Ketan and passing it off as an accident at the fort seemed like an “easier” option than confronting her parents and calling off the marriage. Investigators also claim she cited personal dislike for Ketan, including his baldness and use of a wig, as part of her motive, the report added.

Police believe Siya and Chetan made multiple attempts to lure Ketan to Lohagad before finally executing their plan on 18th June. After the fall, the incident was initially treated as an accident, but inconsistencies in statements and technical evidence prompted a deeper investigation, leading to the couple's arrest.

Meanwhile, Siya's brother has reportedly told police that the family was never clearly informed she did not wish to marry Ketan, and that they would have reconsidered the match had she spoken up.

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The case has sparked intense debate about the intersection of family pressure, honour and individual choice in relationships. Commentators point out that while social stigma around broken engagements remains real, it cannot justify the decision to take a life.

Police say they are still corroborating Siya's statements with forensic reports, call records and witness testimony before filing the charge sheet.

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