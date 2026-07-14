NSE Cautions Investors About Two Telegram Channels Offering Guaranteed Stock Market Returns

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has issued a fresh advisory warning investors against fraudulent Telegram channels and individuals offering stock market services and promising assured returns.

In a press release issued on Monday, the exchange said it had come across an individual operating through a mobile number and Telegram channels named "CRUDE OIL COMMODITY MCX TRADE" and "NIFTY DESK", which were allegedly providing account-handling services to investors.

The exchange cautioned investors against subscribing to any scheme or product that claims to offer indicative, assured or guaranteed returns in the stock market, noting that such promises are prohibited under law.

NSE also warned investors not to share sensitive trading credentials, including user IDs and passwords, with any individual or entity claiming to offer investment or trading services.

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According to the exchange, the individuals behind the identified Telegram channels are not registered members or authorised persons of any NSE-registered broker. Investors have been advised to independently verify the credentials of stock brokers and authorised persons before transferring funds or sharing account details.

To help investors verify market intermediaries, NSE said its "Know/Locate Your Stock Broker" facility is available on its website. The portal also provides details of designated client bank accounts registered with trading members, enabling investors to confirm whether they are dealing with a legitimate market participant.

The exchange further clarified that investors who participate in such prohibited schemes do so entirely at their own risk. It stressed that such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange.

NSE said investors involved in these unauthorised schemes would not be eligible for protections available under the exchange's regulatory framework. These include investor protection mechanisms under the exchange's jurisdiction, the exchange's dispute resolution process and the investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by the exchange.

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