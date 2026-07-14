Jindal SAW Q1 Results: Profit Shrinks By A Fourth Even As Revenue Rises 9%

Jindal SAW Ltd.'s consolidated profit fell by 75% year-on-year to Rs 104.2 crore as per the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday.

The iron and steel manufacturer's net profit for the previous fiscal for the same quarter was at Rs 424 crore. The company's revenue also saw a 9% rise to Rs 4,452 crore, compared to Rs 4,085 crore in the year-ago period. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was down 40.8% to Rs 397 crore compared to Rs 670 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda margin contracted to 8.91% from 16.41% in the previous fiscal.

The firm incurred a tax expense of Rs 52.1 crore, compared to a credit of Rs 41.2 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Jindal SAW Q4 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit Down 75.4% At Rs 104.2 crore Vs Rs 424 crore

Tax Expense At Rs 52.1 crore Vs Credit of Rs 41.2 crore

Revenue Up 9% At Rs 4,452 crore Vs Rs 4,085 crore

Ebitda Down 40.8% At Rs 397 crore Vs Rs 670 crore

EbitdaMargin At 8.91% Vs 16.41%

Jindal SAW Share Price History

Share price of Jindal SAW Ltd. saw a downturn of 3.20% at Rs 260 apiece at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.66% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 265.70, compared to its previous close of ₹268.60. During today's trading session, Jindal SAW share price moved in the range of Rs 253.15 to Rs 273.10.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 153.00 and a high of Rs 278.95. On the performance front, Jindal SAW share price is up 14.25% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Jindal SAW is Rs 13,288.34 crore, with a P/E ratio of 9.21.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.