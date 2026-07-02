After WhatsApp, Govt Issues Notices To Telegram, Signal Over Username Feature

The Centre has issued notices to Telegram and Signal seeking details about their username features after raising similar concerns with WhatsApp, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The government has asked both platforms to submit reports explaining how their username features operate.

The move comes amid concerns that username-based identities could increase the risk of online impersonation, financial fraud and so-called digital arrest scams by allowing users to communicate without revealing their phone numbers, the sources added.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Debunks Username Claims, Says Only Legitimate Owners Can Get Public-Figure Names — Key FAQs

Earlier, the government directed Meta's WhatsApp not to roll out its proposed username feature until consultations with authorities are completed, according to the sources.

Earlier the Centre directed WhatsApp to explain why regulatory action should not be initiated over its newly announced usernames feature, saying the rollout could increase cybercrime risks, including phishing, impersonation and digital arrest scams.

In a communication to the Chief Compliance Officer of WhatsApp LLC (Meta), India Operations, the government said it had taken note of the platform's announcement that it had begun a phased global rollout of the feature, including in India.

According to the government, the usernames feature would allow users to reserve unique usernames and communicate without sharing their mobile phone numbers. It noted that once fully enabled, first-time contacts would be able to initiate conversations using usernames alone, while users could also opt for an additional username key as a security control.

The government, however, said the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks by making it easier for bad actors to contact potential victims.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Username Rollout: How To Use The New Feature To Contact Others - Step-By-Step Guide

The instant messaging platform has clarified that only legitimate owners can secure names of public-figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts. In a detailed post on X, WhatsApp has answered key frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Earlier this week, WhatsApp introduced an optional feature for users to start conversations with personalised usernames, eliminating the need to disclose their phone numbers. The feature is scheduled for a phased global rollout over the next few months across the platform's three billion-strong user base.

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