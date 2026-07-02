WhatsApp Username Rollout: How To Use The New Feature To Contact Others - Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp is introducing a new username system designed to let users chat without disclosing their phone numbers. The rollout is taking place in phases and is expected to reach the platform's three billion users worldwide in the months ahead. Users can now claim a username within the app, though the feature will be entirely optional.

Here are the steps you can take to interact with other people using their usernames.

Chatting With A Username

To begin a conversation using a WhatsApp username instead of a phone number, users need to follow these steps:

Open the Chats tab and tap the magnifying glass icon (in Android) or plus icon (on iOS and Web) to start a new chat.

Enter the person's complete username into the search bar. Only exact username matches will appear in the search results.

Tap the relevant profile to open a new conversation.

If the user has enabled a username key, enter it when prompted and press the arrow icon to continue. Without the correct key, the chat cannot be initiated.

Once connected, the chat will display the person's username and display name. Their phone number will remain hidden unless it has already been saved in your contacts.

ALSO READ: Govt Writes To WhatsApp: New 'Username' Feature May Spike Phishing, Digital Arrest Scams

Calling A Username

Calling someone via their WhatsApp username is designed to be straightforward. Here's how it works:

Go to the Calls section of the app.

Tap the call icon (on Android) or plus icon (on iOS) to begin a new voice or video call.

Use the search field to look up the person's username.

Make sure the username is entered in full, as partial matches are not supported.

Select the contact and choose either a voice or video call.

If the user has set up a username key, you'll need to provide it before the call can be connected.

Once the call is completed, the call log will show the user's display name and username rather than their phone number, unless the number is already saved on your device.

When Someone Has A Username Key

Some WhatsApp users may choose to add an extra layer of protection by enabling a username key. In such cases:

You'll be asked to enter the username key the first time you attempt to start a conversation.

The key must be obtained directly from the user, who must share it alongside their username.

After the correct key has been verified, future conversations can begin without entering it again.

A username key is not required if:

The person's phone number is already saved in your contacts.

You have previously exchanged messages with them.

You are both members of the same WhatsApp group.

You accessed their profile by scanning their QR code.

They initiated the conversation with you.

ALSO READ: Govt To Examine WhatsApp's Usernames Feature Over Impersonation Concerns

Sharing Username

WhatsApp users will be able to share their usernames instead of their mobile numbers, making it easier for others to get in touch while keeping personal contact details private.

Direct link: Every username generates a personalised wa.me/YourUsername link, which can be shared through social media, messaging apps, email, printed materials or even business cards.

QR code: Users can also share a QR code linked to their username, allowing others to connect instantly by scanning it.

Adding Someone To Group Via Username

WhatsApp's username feature can also be used to invite people to group chats without requiring their phone numbers.

Open the relevant group conversation and tap the group name at the top of the screen.

Select the three-dot menu, then choose Add members.

Enter the person's complete username into the search field. Only an exact username match will return the correct profile.

Tap the user's profile to add them to the group.

If the user has enabled a username key, you'll need to enter it before the invitation can proceed. Without the correct key, they cannot be located via username.

Once added, the group's information page will display their username and display name. Their phone number will remain hidden unless it is already saved in your contacts.

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