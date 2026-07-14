L&T Q1FY27 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Infrastructure and construction giant Larsen &Tourbo (L&T) has announced the schedule for the declaration of first quarter results for the fiscal 2026-27 on Tuesday, July 14.

Here's everything you need to know about the declaration of L&T's Q1FY27 results —

L&T Q1FY27 Results Date

In an exchange filing, the realty firm informed the exchanges that the earnings for Q1FY27 will be declared on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The filing read, "a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 28th July 2026, inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2026."

Following the declaration of results, L&T is expected to hold investor/analyst calls to discuss the Q1 FY27 earnings along with outlook for the coming quarters.

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L&T Q1FY27 Dividend

The company has not shared any update on declaration of dividend along with first quarter results.

L&T Q4FY26 Results

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, L&T reported a 3% fall in consolidated net profit. The bottom line came in at Rs 5,325.60 crore compared to Rs 5,497.26 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidate revenue of the realty firm advanced by 11.3% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 82,762 crore in comparison to Rs 74,392.28 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes up 5% to Rs 8,611 crore. The margin contracted to 10.4% from the earlier 11% in the same quarter last year.

L&T Share Price History

L&T shares were trading 2.01% lower at Rs 3,849.7 apiece by 2:43 am on Tuesday, July 14. The share price has fallen 5.73% on year-to-date basis, while ithe share price has risen 10.1% in an year.

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