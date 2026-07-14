Landmark Cars Shares Skyrocket 17% On Robust Q1 Business Update

Landmark Cars shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, with the scrip surging up to 17.47% to hit an intraday high of Rs 496.90 per share.

At 1:45 pm, Landmark Cars share price was trading 15.73% higher at Rs 489.55. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.66% lower at 77,101 levels.

The 52-week high of Landmark Cars is Rs 674.70, while its 52-week low is Rs 340.15 apiece.

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What Triggered The Rally In Landmark Cars Shares Today?

Landmark Cars shares rallied after the company reported a strong business update for the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27), driven by robust growth in vehicle sales and after-sales operations.

The company's total revenue from operations, including agency sales, rose 22.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,733 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 1,415 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Vehicle sales, including agency and pre-owned vehicle sales, increased 24.2% YoY to Rs 1,465 crore from Rs 1,180 crore a year earlier.

“The Company reported its highest-ever first-quarter sales during the quarter, backed by solid growth in both the Vehicle Sales and After-sales segments,” Landmark Cars said, in an exchange filing.

Revenue from after-sales services, spare parts and other operations grew 14% YoY to Rs 268 crore, compared with Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period. The company attributed the performance to the ramp-up and stabilisation of newly opened workshops.

During the quarter, Landmark Cars also commenced deliveries of key models such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA, MG Majestor and the new Renault Duster.

Moving forward, the company expects a steady pipeline of launches from Mercedes-Benz, BYD, MG, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda and Kia over the coming quarters, which it believes will support sales momentum.

The company also said the supply of BYD vehicles improved during Q1FY27, with further improvement expected in the current quarter. Additionally, it is expanding workshop capacity across multiple brands to cater to rising demand in select markets.

All the six analysts tracked by Bloomberg have a 'Buy' rating on the stock. The analyst consensus price target (PT) is Rs 567.40, implying a potential decline of 9.3% from Monday's close.

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