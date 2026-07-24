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Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi Announces International Retirement

The former Manchester City player represented Argentina at four FIFA World Cups and played a key role during one of the most successful eras in the nation's football history.

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Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi Announces International Retirement
Otamendi's final appearance for Argentina came in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
Image: Nicolas Otamendi/Instagram

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi has announced his retirement from international football, ending a 17-year career in which he became one of the country's most dependable defender. He represented Argentina 139 times.

The 38-year-old confirmed his decision on Thursday through an emotional post on Instagram.

"Today I have to write the most difficult words of my career," Otamendi wrote on Instagram.

"As fate would have it, my last match was a World Cup final. It wasn't the result we wanted, but I'm leaving with my head held high, knowing that this team gave it their all right up to the very last second.

"Thank you, Argentina, for allowing me to fulfil the dream of becoming a world champion."

Otamendi's final appearance for Argentina came in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where the defending champions suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain last Sunday. The veteran defender made seven appearances in the tournament. 

Also Read: Ashes Test In India? Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg Says He's Open To Idea

The former Manchester City player represented Argentina at four FIFA World Cups and played a key role during one of the most successful eras in the nation's football history. Along with lifting the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, he also helped Argentina win two Copa América crowns, cementing his place as a world-class player.

Still active at club-level, Otamendi recently joined Argentine giants River Plate. Before joining River Plate he spent 16 years in Europe where he featured for Porto, Valencia and Benfica, winning multiple domestic titles and earning a reputation as one of the game's most experienced defenders.

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