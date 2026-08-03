Jindal Stainless Q1 Results: Profit Slides 8% As Margin Narrows; Revenue Flat

Jindal Stainless Ltd.'s net profit saw a 7.8% downturn to Rs 769 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company saw a profit of Rs 834 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 0.5% increase to Rs 11,278 crore, compared to Rs 11,337 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 8.7% to Rs 1,328 crore, compared to Rs 1,445 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 11.8% from 12.8%.

Jindal Stainless Q1 (Cons,QoQ)

Net Profit down 7.8% to Rs 769 crore versus Rs 834 crore

Revenue down 0.5% to Rs 11,278 crore versus Rs 11,337 crore

Ebitda down 8.7% to Rs 1,328 crore versus Rs 1,455 crore

Ebitda Margin at 11.8% versus 12.8%

Jindal Stainless Share Price Movement

Jindal Stainless Ltd. share price saw a 0.42% downturn, to settle at Rs 731.70, compared to a 1.60% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50. The stock opened at Rs 734.80, compared to its previous close of Rs 734.80. During today's trading session, Jindal Stainless Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 719.95 to Rs 740.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 652.25 and a high of Rs 884.00. On the performance front, Jindal Stainless Ltd. share price is up 3.63% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is Rs 62,849.50 crore, with a P/E ratio of 26.12.

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