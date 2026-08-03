Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Govt Set To Unveil Sweeping Tax, Digital Payments Overhaul Soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Tax Amendment Bill, 2026 along with additional tax measures in Lok Sabha early this week.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Govt Set To Unveil Sweeping Tax, Digital Payments Overhaul Soon
FM Sitharaman is likely to introduce the Taxation and Other Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha early this week.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit
  • The Centre plans wide tax and regulatory changes to boost investment and manufacturing
  • New legislation will replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026
  • Government to regulate charges on electronic payment modes for clarity on fees
What are the specific tax exemptions for foreign electronics manufacturers?

The Centre is likely to introduce a wide-ranging set of tax and regulatory changes aimed at boosting investment, manufacturing and digital payments. The legislation will also replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026. Among the key proposals is an overhaul of the legal framework governing digital payment charges.

The government will have the power to notify electronic payment modes on which banks and payment system providers cannot levy charges, replacing the existing framework linked to the Income-tax Act. The move will bring much awaited clarity on the merchant discount rates on digital payments.

The proposed changes also seek to exempt Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) from tax on interest income and capital gains arising from investments in Government securities, subject to prescribed conditions.

ALSO READ | Traders Bet RBI Hold, Cash Boost To Steepen India Yield Curve

To support manufacturing, the government proposes extending tax benefits for foreign companies supplying capital goods to electronics manufacturers till FY2040-41. It also proposes a tax exemption till FY2040-41 for foreign companies storing components in customs bonded warehouses for contract manufacturing in India.

The proposed changes further provide a tax exemption till FY2040-41 for foreign diamond mining companies and related entities selling rough diamonds through notified special zones.

The government also proposes to simplify the eligible investment fund regime, expand the definition of specified electronic goods, permit specified data centres to operate on owned or leased infrastructure, continue dividend tax exemption for business trust unit holders in certain cases, and levy a higher 25% surcharge on special purpose vehicles opting for the new tax regime.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

40% Return In Six Months: Shares Of This Company Fell 5% After Q1 Results

40% Return In Six Months: Shares Of This Company Fell 5% After Q1 Results

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com