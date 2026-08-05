Anthropic To Design Custom Silicon For Claude; Continues Nvidia, Google, AWS Tie-Ups

Anthropic is building an in-house chip design team to develop custom silicon for its Claude AI models, the company said on Wednesday, as the artificial intelligence startup looks to address growing demand for computing power.

The company is hiring engineers with expertise across the hardware and software stack to co-design chips and AI models aimed at making Claude faster and more efficient at the scale required by customers.

The move confirms an earlier Reuters report from April that Anthropic was considering developing its own AI chips. The company said custom silicon will form part of its multi-chip strategy, rather than replace its existing hardware suppliers.

Anthropic will continue to use a diversified hardware stack that includes chips and technology from Amazon Web Services, Google, Nvidia and AMD.

The company did not disclose a timeline for developing its custom chips or clarify whether it plans to manufacture them itself.

Developing advanced AI chips is an expensive undertaking. Industry sources estimate that designing a sophisticated AI chip can cost around $500 million, factoring in specialised engineering talent and the costs involved in ensuring successful manufacturing, according to reports.

Anthropic's move comes as AI companies face intense competition for the chips needed to train and run increasingly advanced models.

Also Read: Anthropic Confirms Claude AI Models In India To Be Available With In-Country Inference

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