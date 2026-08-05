Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Anthropic To Design Custom Silicon For Claude; Continues Nvidia, Google, AWS Tie-Ups

The company did not disclose a timeline for developing its custom chips or clarify whether it plans to manufacture them itself.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Anthropic To Design Custom Silicon For Claude; Continues Nvidia, Google, AWS Tie-Ups
Artificial intelligence or AI
Photo by Brecht Corbeel on Unsplash

Anthropic is building an in-house chip design team to develop custom silicon for its Claude AI models, the company said on Wednesday, as the artificial intelligence startup looks to address growing demand for computing power.

The company is hiring engineers with expertise across the hardware and software stack to co-design chips and AI models aimed at making Claude faster and more efficient at the scale required by customers.

The move confirms an earlier Reuters report from April that Anthropic was considering developing its own AI chips. The company said custom silicon will form part of its multi-chip strategy, rather than replace its existing hardware suppliers.

Anthropic will continue to use a diversified hardware stack that includes chips and technology from Amazon Web Services, Google, Nvidia and AMD.

The company did not disclose a timeline for developing its custom chips or clarify whether it plans to manufacture them itself.

Developing advanced AI chips is an expensive undertaking. Industry sources estimate that designing a sophisticated AI chip can cost around $500 million, factoring in specialised engineering talent and the costs involved in ensuring successful manufacturing, according to reports.

Anthropic's move comes as AI companies face intense competition for the chips needed to train and run increasingly advanced models.

Also Read: Anthropic Confirms Claude AI Models In India To Be Available With In-Country Inference

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

LIC OFS Fetches Rs 31,552 Crore To Govt; 10% Public Shareholding Achieved Ahead Of Schedule

LIC OFS Fetches Rs 31,552 Crore To Govt; 10% Public Shareholding Achieved Ahead Of Schedule

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com