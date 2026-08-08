Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Episodes 3, 4 Release: Recap; What To Expect? When, Where To Watch?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has kicked off with plenty of action, unexpected twists, and intense challenges, making it one of the most talked-about reality shows of the season.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the latest edition features a mix of returning fan favourites and first-time contestants competing in daring stunts that test their physical strength, mental endurance, and determination. As the competition heats up, viewers are eagerly waiting for Episodes 3 and 4.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Recap

The first two episodes introduced the contestants to high-pressure tasks and set the tone for a competitive season. From fear-inducing stunts to unexpected rivalries, the opening weekend delivered several memorable moments.

One of the biggest highlights this season is the face-off between experienced contestants and newcomers. The contestants have already begun pushing their limits, while Rohit Shetty has kept everyone on their toes with unpredictable twists and challenging tasks that have raised the stakes early in the competition.

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What To Expect In Episodes 3 And 4

The upcoming episodes are expected to feature even more demanding stunts that will test contestants' courage and teamwork. As the competition progresses, viewers can expect tougher challenges, emotional moments, and fierce rivalries as every participant fights to stay in the race.

With the pressure increasing every week, contestants will need to overcome their fears while avoiding elimination. Rohit Shetty is also expected to introduce new twists that could change the course of the competition.

Contestants Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Season 15 features a blend of new and returning contestants. The new participants include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Orry, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, and Avinash Mishra.

Returning contestants this season are Avika Gor, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Vishal Aditya Singh, all of whom are aiming to outperform the newcomers.

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When And Where To Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Episodes 3 And 4

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Episode 3 will premiere on August 8, 2026, at 9 pm. The show will air on Colors, while viewers can also stream it on JioHotstar.

Episode 4 on Sunday will continue the weekend schedule, bringing more high-octane stunts and intense competition as the contestants battle for survival in the show.

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Watch The Promo Here

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