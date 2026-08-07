OTT Releases This Weekend: Main Vaapas Aaunga, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, And More

The second weekend of August brings a packed slate of new entertainment across streaming platforms and theatres. Whether you're in the mood for a film, web series or reality show, Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Lionsgate Play have plenty to offer. Here's everything releasing this weekend.

Main Vaapas Aaunga (Netflix)

Set against the backdrop of India's partition, this emotional film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, explores love, separation and hope while following characters whose lives are forever changed by history.

Expected to stream from August 7

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War (Netflix)

Directed by Oni Sen, the Hindi military drama is inspired by the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron. The series recreates one of the most daring aerial missions during the 1999 Kargil War while highlighting the courage, sacrifice and personal struggles of the officers behind the operation.

Streaming from August 7

The Last House (Netflix)

Starring Greta Lee and Wagner Moura, this English science-fiction survival thriller follows a family trapped inside their own home with no way out as they struggle to survive a mysterious unseen force.

Streaming from August 7

Ricky Gervais: Alley Cats (Netflix)

Created by Ricky Gervais, this Japanese adult animated comedy follows a group of stray British cats whose funny and emotional adventures blend sharp humour with social commentary.

Streaming from August 7

The Ribbon Hero (Netflix)

This Japanese fantasy adventure follows Princess Sapphire as she fights to protect her new kingdom after losing everything to a devastating calamity.

Streaming from August 7

Our Sticky Love (Netflix)

Starring Jung Hae-in and Ha Young, this Korean romantic comedy follows a prosecutor suffering from memory loss who unknowingly reunites with her first love, leading to an unusual fake relationship filled with romance and danger.

Streaming from August 7

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Prime Video, JioHotstar)

Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad travel beyond the Mushroom Kingdom into space to stop Bowser and Bowser Jr. in the English animated sequel based on Nintendo's iconic video game franchise.

Streaming from August 7

ALSO READ: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Animated Blockbuster Online In India?

Death Inc. Season 4 (Netflix)

The Spanish dark comedy Death Inc. (Muertos S.L.) returns for its fourth and final season on Netflix. Created by Laura Caballero and Alberto Caballero, the six-episode finale follows the explosive battle for control of the Torregrosa Funeral Home, as Chemi and Dámaso clash in a chaotic power struggle packed with family drama, workplace rivalries and dark humour.

Streaming from August 7

Hamnet (Lionsgate Play)

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao directs this historical drama based on Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel. Starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, Hamnet follows William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes as they cope with the heartbreaking loss of their 11-year-old son. The film also features Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe.

Streaming from August 7

MTV Hustle Season 5 (JioHotstar)

India's popular hip-hop reality show returns with Badshah, EPR, Agsy, Paradox and MC Square as mentors. The new season introduces aspiring rappers from across the country as they compete for the title through powerful performances and original music.

Streaming from August 8

ALSO READ: Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Imtiaz Ali's Partition Drama?

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