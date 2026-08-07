The Super Mario Galaxy Movie OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Animated Blockbuster Online In India?

After entertaining audiences in theatres for months, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is finally set to make its digital debut. The animated sequel expands Nintendo's popular gaming universe with bigger adventures, new characters and a journey that takes Mario and his friends beyond the Mushroom Kingdom into outer space.

If you missed it in cinemas, here's everything you need to know before streaming it online.

Plot

The story begins after Bowser's defeat, when Bowser Jr kidnaps Princess Rosalina to use her powerful cosmic abilities for a dangerous new weapon. After a Luma escapes to the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Toad, Mario and Luigi set out to stop the growing threat, with Yoshi joining them along the way.

As the adventure unfolds across distant galaxies, the group encounters new allies, dangerous enemies and surprising revelations, including a hidden connection between Peach and Rosalina. Their journey eventually leads to a final battle that will decide the fate of the Mushroom Kingdom.

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Cast And Characters

Chris Pratt returns as Mario, while Anya Taylor-Joy reprises her role as Princess Peach. Returning cast members also include Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The sequel introduces Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina, Donald Glover as Yoshi, and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr. Reports also stated that Donald Glover and Glen Powell personally expressed interest in joining the Mario franchise.

Crew

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with Matthew Fogel serving as the writer. Inspired by Nintendo's Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 video games, the sequel continues the collaboration between Nintendo, Illumination and Universal Pictures.

Record-Breaking Box Office Run

The film became one of the most talked-about family entertainers of the year. Released in theatres on April 1, 2026, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie became the first film of 2026 to cross the $1-billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Produced on a reported $110-million budget, it earned $428.5 million in North America and $571.5 million . It also became Illumination's fourth billion-dollar film, joining The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions and Despicable Me 3.

When And Where To Watch?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie streams on JioHotstar from Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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