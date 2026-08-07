Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Weekend: Uyir, Lenin And More — Here's What To Watch

South Indian OTT platforms are packed with fresh releases this week, offering everything from crime thrillers and rural action dramas to romantic entertainers and family stories. With films arriving across multiple streaming services, viewers have plenty of options to explore in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu over the weekend.

Uyir

Uyir is a Malayalam investigative crime thriller inspired by real-life incidents. Starring Roshan Mathew, the film follows a probationary sub-inspector investigating a series of mysterious cases. Blending police procedural elements with emotional drama, the thriller stands out for its grounded storytelling, realistic visuals, and sincere performances.

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 4, 2026

Sathyathil Sambhavichathu

Directed by Prasanth Mohan, this Malayalam comedy mystery stars Akash Menon, Dilshana, Dileesh Pothan, Johny Antony, and Sreekanth Murali. Set around a village legend of hidden treasure, the film combines humour, mystery, and quirky characters in an entertaining narrative.

Streaming Platform: Sun NXT

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Kattalan

Starring Antony Varghese, Rajisha Vijayan, and Kabir Duhan Singh, Kattalan is a Malayalam action thriller revolving around an ivory smuggling network. Packed with action, emotional drama, and survival themes, the film features gritty visuals and a fast-paced narrative.

Streaming Platform: Manorama Max

Release Date: August 13, 2026

Idhayam Murali And Hrudhayam Murali

The Tamil coming-of-age romantic drama Idhayam Murali and its Telugu-dubbed version Hrudhayam Murali star Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, and Kayadu Lohar, with a special appearance by Fahadh Faasil. The story follows a young man navigating love, friendship, and self-discovery through an emotional and heartfelt journey.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 7, 2026

ALSO READ: The Paradise Teaser X Review: Nani's Intense Look Wins Hearts, Netizens Say 'Blockbuster Loading'

Nooru Saami

Directed by Sasi, Nooru Saami stars Vijay Antony, Swasika Vijay, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, and Karunaas. Inspired by real-life incidents, the family drama explores motherhood, companionship, and societal expectations with an emotionally grounded narrative.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Lenin

Featuring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, Lenin is a Telugu rural action drama centred on justice, family bonds, and village conflicts. The film blends commercial action with emotional storytelling and polished visuals.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Oh Sukumari

Starring Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh, Oh Sukumari is a Telugu romantic comedy set in a rural backdrop. The film mixes romance, family drama, and humour through a light-hearted and emotionally engaging story.

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: August 7, 2026

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Vijay's Film Sees Expected Weekday Slowdown, Check Thursday Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.