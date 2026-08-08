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One Of India's Largest Road Portfolios Could Soon Be Up For Sale For $1.5 Billion

The Canadian pension fund known as PSP Investments is working with an adviser on the potential divestment, the people said, asking not to be identified because the considerations are private.

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One Of India's Largest Road Portfolios Could Soon Be Up For Sale For $1.5 Billion
he Public Sector Pension Investment Board is exploring options for its roads in India
Photo: Bloomberg

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board is exploring options for its roads in India, including a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Canadian pension fund known as PSP Investments is working with an adviser on the potential divestment, the people said, asking not to be identified because the considerations are private. It may seek a valuation of $1.5 billion for the roads, including debt, the people said. 

The assets under review are part of the fund's global road investment platform Roadis, which was created in 2016. Beyond India, it also has roads in Brazil, Mexico, Spain and the US. The Indian assets have been a significant contributor to the company's growth, according to its 2025 report.

Other investment firms and industry players have shown preliminary interest, but considerations are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made, the people said.

A representative for PSP Investments declined to comment.

PSP Investments had net assets under management of C$320.6 billion ($230 billion) as of the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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