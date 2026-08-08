'A Gift Would Be Lovely, But...': Rishabh Pant Asks Uttarakhand CM For Help Buying Land

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has appealed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for help in acquiring land in the state, saying he wants to shift his base from Delhi and build his first home in his native Uttarakhand.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Pant said he had been trying to purchase land in Uttarakhand for about three years but had struggled to find a suitable property and get clarity on the process.

Addressing the Uttarakhand CM, he wrote, "hello sir how's you ??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttarakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttarakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nightmare with clarity and even other land is due which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttarakhand and I want to shift back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it's been 3 years didn't get any land awaiting your answer."

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Pant also referred to the possibility of receiving land as a gift for representing the state on the international stage, but made it clear that he was willing to pay for it.

"A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages," Pant wrote, before adding that he wanted to buy the land from the government at the applicable government rates.

The cricketer said the purchase would allow him to build his first house in his home state and sought Dhami's assistance in navigating the process.

Pant said he wanted to move back to Uttarakhand to live among his “Pahadi people” and contribute to the state. He also said the process of acquiring land had become difficult and that he did not know how to proceed.

“I love my Uttarakhand,” Pant wrote while requesting the chief minister to look into the matter.

The post was made in the early hours of Saturday and drew attention on social media soon after.

Pant has previously had an official association with the state government. In August 2022, the Uttarakhand government appointed him as the state's brand ambassador, with Dhami saying at the time that the cricketer had brought laurels to the state and the country.

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