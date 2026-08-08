Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 8: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained under close watch on Saturday, August 8, with the latest available city-wise rates showing significant differences between states due to variations in taxes and other local components, Business Today reported.

Fuel Prices On August 8:

Petrol was retailing at ₹102.12 per litre in New Delhi, while diesel was priced at ₹95.20 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol was listed as ₹111.21 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹97.83 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol was priced at ₹111.68 per litre, while diesel retailed at ₹99.56 per ltre.

In Chennai, petrol was priced at ₹107.76 per litre, while diesel cost ₹99.55 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata was listed at ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹99.82 per litre.

In Hyderabad, petrol was priced at ₹115.43 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹103.58 per litre.

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The latest figures show that fuel prices vary significantly across major Indian cities, with Hyderabad recording a higher petrol price than Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata in the Business Today data.

According to the data, factors including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, government taxes, transportation costs and local demand and supply conditions influence the retail price of fuel.The final price paid by the consumers includes several components, including the cost of the petroleum product, taxes and other charges according to Shell.

International crude oil prices have remained volatile amid geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

India is particularly exposed to movements in international crude prices because the country imports 85% of its crude oil requirement.

Motorists should check the latest displayed rate at their respective fuel stations because published online prices can differ depending on the source and update time.

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