Jharkhand Students Warn Of August 10 Assembly March If Protest Demands Aren't Met

Student protesters in Jharkhand said on Friday they would continue their agitation over alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations despite holding talks with the government, warning of a march to the state assembly on August 10 if their demands are not met by Sunday.

First Round Of Talks Held

The first round of discussions between the government and a ten-member delegation of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch was held on Friday evening.

The protesters have been demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

What The Manch Leader Said

A leader of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch told reporters after the meeting, "The meeting with the Jharkhand government was held in a positive atmosphere. It assured us that our demands would be considered. However, we have decided to continue our protest till all our demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, are met," PTI reported.

Government's Response

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said the government was sensitive to the protesters' concerns.

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"We met the delegation of student protesters. The government is sensitive to their demands and is ready to consider them sympathetically. The outcome will be visible soon," Kumar told reporters, PTI reported.

Parallel Hunger Strike Continues

Separately, another group of protesters led by Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past six days, claimed it had received an invitation from the government for talks and had submitted the names of an eight-member delegation for discussions.

Protest Enters 15th Day

The agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission recruitment examinations entered its 14th day on Saturday, with six protesters continuing their hunger strike.

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Earlier, the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch submitted a fresh ten-member panel to the government after it objected to an earlier eleven-member delegation that had included an advocate and two technical experts.

Members of the new delegation include student leaders Ravindra Paswan, Piyush Kumar, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Ankit Raj, Kartik Soren and Shalu Kumari, among others.

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