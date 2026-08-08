Are Schools Closed On August 8? IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning - Check State-Wise Latest Updates

Schools across parts of Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh face disruption on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall alerts for several states.

Though there is no central directive to shut educational institutions nationwide.

No Uniform Closure Order

Authorities have clarified that the call to declare a school holiday lies entirely with state governments and district administrations, which will assess conditions such as waterlogging, traffic disruption and safety risks on a case-by-case basis.

State-Wise Situation

- Delhi-NCR: Despite alerts for rain and thunderstorms, schools in the capital, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad have not been officially shut for Saturday. A last-minute notice remains possible depending on weather conditions.

- Kerala: The IMD has sounded a red alert for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts over the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall.

All educational institutions in Ernakulam and Thrissur will stay closed on Saturday, while holidays have already been declared in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Wayanad and Kasaragod. There is no statewide closure order.

- Odisha: A red warning is in force for Mayurbhanj district, with an orange warning covering 19 districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Jajpur.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Noida; Gurugram Offices Advised To Allow Work From Home

The remaining ten districts — among them Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh — are under a yellow warning. No statewide school closure has been announced.

- Uttar Pradesh: Schools and colleges in Ghaziabad will remain shut until August 12 owing to heavy movement of Kanwar pilgrims, with institutions in Meerut and Baghpat also closed during this period.

Other States Under Alert

The IMD's broader weather warning for August 8 also covers Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal and the Northeast states, as the monsoon remains active.

Parents and students have been advised to rely on official communications from their respective district magistrates or school boards for confirmation of any last-minute closures.

ALSO READ: Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Now At 88.7% Capacity; IMD Predicts Moderate Rains

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