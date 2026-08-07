Ohh My Dog Review: Early Viewers Praise Pankaj Tripathi's Emotional Family Drama; Bruno Impresses

Ohh My Dog has finally hit theatres, bringing an emotional blend of family drama, mystery and adventure centred on the special bond between humans and their pets.

Released on August 7, 2026, the Amit Rai directorial has already sparked positive conversations on social media, with early viewers praising its heartfelt storytelling, performances and meaningful message.

Netizens Reaction

Several called it a 'touching' watch for both children and adults, while pet lovers said the film beautifully captures the bond between humans and their dogs.

Many viewers also applauded Pankaj Tripathi's performance and Maahi Rai's portrayal, while Bruno, who plays Oscar, emerged as one of the biggest highlights.

Audiences praised the use of real dogs instead of CGI and appreciated how the two parallel storylines come together through themes of loyalty, compassion and courage.

Some viewers, however, felt the film's 2-hour-30-minute runtime was slightly long and that a few scenes could have been trimmed for a tighter narrative.

A section of the audience also felt the parallel subplots slowed the pace in parts. Despite this, most agreed that its emotional moments, sincere performances and strong message make Ohh My Dog a worthwhile watch, especially for families, children and pet lovers.

About Ohh My Dog

Directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog follows young Apu, who embarks on a search for her missing pet dog, Momo. What begins as a desperate search soon leads her and her mother to an illegal dog meat smuggling racket, while a parallel story follows a kidnapped young man whose loyal dog, Oscar, tries to rescue him.

As both stories come together, the film explores friendship, empathy, courage and the unbreakable bond between humans and their canine companions.

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Pankaj Tripathi plays the compassionate Masterji, while Maahi Rai stars as Apu. The film also features Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar, Sulakhyana Baruah and Jitendra Joshi in key roles.

More than 250 dogs were reportedly used in the film, with Momo and Oscar playing pivotal roles.

Produced by Babulal Biscope, Ohh My Dog features music by Aman Pant, cinematography by Mate Herbai and has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

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