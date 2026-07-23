Google's SpaceX Bet Swells To $94 Billion After Public Listing

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in its latest quarterly filing that its stakes in SpaceX are valued at $94 billion after the company's public listing, underscoring the scale of one of the technology giant's most valuable strategic holdings.

The disclosure in Alphabet's latest Form 10-Q offers investors the first detailed view of the value of the company's SpaceX investment following the aerospace firm's public market debut.

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The filing also said approximately $80 billion of the SpaceX stake remains subject to a short-term lock-up, limiting Alphabet's ability to sell a significant portion of its holdings in the immediate aftermath of the listing.

The investment underscores Google's long-standing relationship with Elon Musk-led SpaceX, which has evolved from an early strategic bet into one of the technology giant's largest equity assets.

While the company did not disclose any plans regarding the stake, the lock-up requirement suggests Alphabet's ability to monetise a significant part of the holding will remain limited in the near term.

The revelation could draw investor attention to the growing contribution of strategic investments to Alphabet's overall asset base, particularly as SpaceX's valuation has surged in recent years on the back of its commercial launch business and expanding Starlink satellite internet operations.

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Market participants will also watch for any future disclosures on the eventual expiry of the lock-up period, potential changes in the carrying value of the investment, and whether Alphabet intends to retain the stake as a long-term strategic holding or gradually unlock value through phased sales.

The disclosure adds a new dimension to Alphabet's financial profile, highlighting the scale of gains generated from its early investment in one of the world's most valuable private-turned-public space companies.

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