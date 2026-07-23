Lovlina Borgohain Assures India Of First Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Before Entering The Ring

India's medal tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games is already underway even before the opening ceremony officially gets the tournament started in Glasgow on Thursday.

The Games, running from July 23 to August 2, will see athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories compete across 10 sports, with India aiming for another strong showing despite several traditional medal-winning disciplines being absent.

India's first medal at the event has been secured by boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who is guaranteed at least a bronze in the women's 75kg event without throwing a punch. The Olympic bronze medallist entered the competition as the top seed in a five-boxer draw and received a direct bye into the semifinals.

Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals. As a result, Lovlina's automatic place in the last four ensures India of its first podium finish of the Games. She will now take on Tuvalu's Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni (TKBP) Taafaki in the semifinal on July 31, with the winner advancing to the gold medal fight.

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The 28-year-old will have another major role to play on Thursday evening when she joins India's contingent at the Opening Ceremony. Lovlina has been named the country's ceremonial baton bearer, while Olympic silver medallist and weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu will carry the Indian flag during the Parade of Nations.

A Commonwealth Games medal completes another milestone in an already decorated career for the boxer from Assam. Lovlina won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, became world champion in 2023, claimed silver at the Asian Games, and has also stood on the podium at the Asian Championships. Before Glasgow, a Commonwealth Games medal was the only major honour missing from her collection.

Born in Baromukhia village in Assam's Golaghat district, Lovlina overcame a modest upbringing to become one of India's finest boxers. She initially trained in Muay Thai before being spotted during a Sports Authority of India talent identification programme, where coach Padum Chandra Bodo encouraged her to take up boxing.

Her rise through the ranks has made her one of India's most consistent performers on the international stage, and with a Commonwealth medal already secured, Lovlina will now set her sights on upgrading bronze to gold in Glasgow.

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