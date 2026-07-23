'Not My Final Cut': Anurag Kashyap Reveals Why He Didn't Promote Bobby Deol's Bandar

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed that he does not consider the version of Bandar currently playing in theatres to be the film he originally envisioned.

Speaking during a conversation with comedian Kunal Kamra on his YouTube channel, Kashyap explained why he chose not to promote the film and even advised Kamra against watching it.

According to the director, he deliberately avoided giving interviews because the theatrical release does not reflect his final creative vision. Kashyap admitted that the criticism the film has received is understandable, saying he wanted audiences to see a version he could genuinely support. Since that did not happen, he felt he could not defend the film against negative reviews.

Editing Changes Altered The Film's Core Perspective

Kashyap made it clear that his issue is not with the footage he shot but with the edits made after filming. He stated that certain portions were removed during post-production, significantly changing the narrative's perspective.

The filmmaker explained that while the scenes audiences see were shot by him, the omission of key moments affected the overall impact and shifted the message in a direction he had never intended. In his view, those editorial changes transformed the outcome of the project.

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Director Blames Corporatisation For Creative Limitations

During the discussion, Kashyap also spoke about the evolving structure of the film industry. He argued that increasing corporatisation has reduced filmmakers' creative control, especially when projects face delays and budgets continue to rise.

According to him, once a studio takes charge of a project, directors often lose the ability to decide which version of the film reaches audiences, regardless of contractual agreements. He contrasted the current system with an earlier era when producers backed films based on their faith in a story, even if it involved significant financial risk. Today, he believes commercial viability has become the primary focus, making it harder for independent filmmakers to secure funding and theatrical releases.

Bobby Deol's Performance Wins Appreciation

Bandar stars Bobby Deol in the lead with Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi and Saba Azad. The film is about a fading film star accused of sexual assault and marks Anurag Kashyap's return to directing.

Despite the controversy surrounding its final cut, Bobby Deol's performance has continued to receive praise from viewers and critics alike. The film has also been noted for exploring the personal and public consequences of serious allegations in an era shaped by instant public opinion.

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