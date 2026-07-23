Commonwealth Games 2026: Here Are The Indians In Action On Day 1 Of Glasgow CWG

The 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games are set to commence from Thursday in Glasgow.

This edition of the Games is significantly scaled down after Glasgow agreed to host the multi-sport event just two years ago following the Australian state of Victoria's decision to withdraw as the original host over concerns about the financial burden on its economy. Hence, the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will see only 215 events across 10 sports.

Former Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu are two of the biggest names in India's contingent of 125 athletes.for these games.

Several of India's strongest medal-winning sports, including hockey, badminton, wrestling, shooting and table tennis, have been excluded from this edition of the Games.

The Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games is set to take place on Thursday at Glasgow's Hydro, a multi-purpose indoor sports arena.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Performers, Indian Flag Bearers; When, Where To Watch?

Below is India's schedule and the athletes in action on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2026

Bowls

Women's pairs sectional play and men's singles sectional play.

In the women's pair sectional play, India will be represented by Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey. Pinki and Rupa were part of the famous quartet, which also included Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia, that clinched the gold medal in the women's fours of the Bowls four years ago at the Birmingham Games.

Putul Sonowal will be competing in the men's singles sectional play. This is the first time that he is participating at the Commonwealth Games. To his credit, Sonwal has won the gold medal at the Asian Lawn Bowls Championship earlier this year.

The women's pairs sectional play is expected to begin at around 4.50 p.m. IST while the men's singles sectional play is scheduled for 6.15 p.m. IST.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Indians In Fray, Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast

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