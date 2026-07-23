India To Be Away Team In Delhi? Afghanistan To 'Host' Historic T20Is

Afghanistan are set to host India in a three-match T20 International series in New Delhi in September, marking the first time any International team will host India on Indian soil, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The matches are likely to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sept. 13, 15 and 17, though the fixtures are yet to be officially announced.

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Afghanistan have used India as their home venue for international matches over the years, hosting games in Greater Noida, Dehradun and Lucknow. However, this will be the first instance of India touring Afghanistan in a series played in India.

The T20I series is scheduled between India's two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Asian Games in Japan, which begin on Sept. 24.

India's second Test against Sri Lanka is slated to conclude on Aug. 27, providing the team with a gap of over two weeks before the Afghanistan series.

The two sides last met in June, when Afghanistan toured India for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series. India registered an innings-and-300-run victory in the Test in New Chandigarh before completing a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series.

India will head into the series after a tough run in white-ball cricket despite being the current T20 World Cup champions.

The team lost a two-match T20I series to Ireland in Belfast, suffered a 4-0 T20I series defeat in England, where one match was washed out; later, the team lost the ODI series by 2-1. India are currently touring Zimbabwe for a three-match series.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have not played a T20I since the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year, where they won two of their four group-stage matches but failed to qualify for the Super Eight stage.

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Afghanistan's next assignment is a five-match ODI series against Ireland in Ireland. The hosts will head into the series high on confidence after defeating India 2-0 in a T20 series last month.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will begin the series under new ODI captain Rahmat Shah, following Hashmatullah Shahidi's decision to step down from the role.