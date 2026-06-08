'Utmost Concern': India Reacts As Iran, Israel Face-Off Triggers War Resumption Fears

India on Monday expressed deep concern over the rapidly escalating conflict in West Asia, as fresh hostilities between Iran and Israel heightened fears of a broader regional war with potentially far-reaching economic and humanitarian consequences.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the renewed attacks were a matter of "utmost concern" for the international community and called on all parties involved to immediately de-escalate tensions.

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New Delhi stressed the need to protect civilian lives and urged stakeholders to pursue diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the region.

"The conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies," the statement said.

India's remarks came amid a sharp escalation in hostilities following a direct ballistic missile strike by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Israel's Ramat David Air Base.

Tehran described the attack as retaliation for recent U.S. military strikes on its coastal region and demanded that Israel halt its ongoing military operations in Lebanon.

In response Israel said it carried out air strikes in western and central Iran, after Iran fired missiles at northern Israel.

Israel said "dozens" of its fighter jets "completed" strikes on Iranian defence systems.

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The latest developments have intensified concerns about a wider regional confrontation involving multiple state and non-state actors.

According to Lebanese authorities, more than 3,600 people have been killed since March amid continuing Israeli military operations in the country.

With energy markets closely monitoring the situation and fears of disruptions to key supply routes mounting, India reiterated its call for dialogue and negotiations, emphasizing that a diplomatic solution remains the only viable path toward lasting peace and regional stability.

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