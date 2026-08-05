MV Electrosystems Expected Listing Price Today: Latest GMP Hints At 24% Listing Premium Ahead Of Aug. 6 Debut

MV Electrosystems is expected to list at around Rs 527 per share on Aug. 6, implying a premium of about 24% over its Rs 425 issue price, according to the latest grey market premium (GMP). The IPO had closed with a massive 188.85-times subscription, setting the stage for a closely watched market debut.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today

With the IPO priced at Rs 425 per share, the latest GMP of Rs 102 indicates an expected listing price of around Rs 527, implying a premium of nearly 24%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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MV Electrosystems IPO: Key Details

The MV Electrosystems IPO was a book build issue of Rs 290 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 68.23 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 400 and Rs 425 per share.

The IPO was subscribed 188.85 times overall, with the QIB portion booked 90.47 times, the NII segment 374.58 times and the retail portion 205.42 times.

Retail investors were required to apply for at least one lot comprising 34 shares, taking the minimum investment to Rs 14,450. Small Non-Institutional Investors had to place bids for 14 lots, translating into an investment of Rs 2,02,300. Meanwhile, Big Non-Institutional Investors were eligible to participate only after bidding for a minimum of 70 lots, which involved a capital outlay of Rs 10,11,500.

Investors were able to subscribe to the public issue from July 30 until Aug. 3, 2026. The allotment process concluded on Aug. 4, and crediting of shares to successful investors' demat accounts will happen on Aug. 5. Applicants who did not receive an allotment will receive their refunds on Aug. 5 as well.

Shares of MV Electrosystems are scheduled to list on both the NSE and BSE on Aug. 6.

Sundae Capital Advisors Ltd. was the book running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund long-term working capital requirements, invest in research, design, and development activities for new power electronic equipment, and for general corporate purposes.

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About MV Electrosystems

MV Electrosystems is engaged in the design, development, assembly, and manufacturing of electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock. Its portfolio includes IGBT-based 3-phase drive propulsion equipment for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches & EMUs, cable protection & management products, and other safety-critical electrical systems.

Financials

The company reported a net loss of Rs 12.63 crore in FY26, down from a profit after tax of Rs 1.40 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations dropped 21.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 49.43 crore in FY26 from Rs 62.64 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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