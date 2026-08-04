MV Electrosystems IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status Online, GMP Today, Listing Date

Investors who applied for the MV Electrosystems IPO can check their allotment status today, Aug. 4, after the basis of allotment is finalised. The Rs 290-crore IPO was subscribed 188.85 times, while the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates a potential listing gain of nearly 24%. Shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 6.

MV Electrosystems IPO Expected Listing Price

According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the MV Electrosystems IPO stands at Rs 100, last updated at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4. Based on the upper price band of Rs 425 per share, the estimated listing price is around Rs 525 (upper cap + GMP). This reflects a potential listing gain of nearly 23.53% for the investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Applicants can check their allotment status on the websites of NSE, BSE, and Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue. Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 5. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check MV Electrosystems IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page - www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “MV Electrosystems Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check MV Electrosystems IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website - www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How to Check MV Electrosystems IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page - ipostatus.kfintech.com/.

From the dropdown menu, choose “MV Electrosystems Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

MV Electrosystems IPO Listing Date

MV Electrosystems IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug. 6, 2026.

MV Electrosystems IPO Subscription

The retail investor portion was booked 205.42 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw the highest demand at 374.58 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 90.47 times. Overall, the issue was subscribed 188.85 times, as per NSE website.

The MV Electrosystems IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 290 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 68 lakh shares. The IPO opened for subscription on July 30 and closed on Aug. 3. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 400-425 per share, with a lot size of 34 shares. Retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 14,450.

About MV Electrosystems

Founded in 2009, MV Electrosystems Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures electrical and power-electronics equipment for the railway sector. Its products include IGBT-based propulsion systems, switchgear panels, cable protection and management products, etc.

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Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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