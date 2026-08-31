Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals, Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals Latest

Bathinda Royals have won the toss and have opted to field.

Mohali Kings (Playing XI): Rajinder Singh Devgan(w), Ramandeep Singh(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Ayush Goyal, Tanmay Dharni, Aryan Bhatia, Gurmehar Sara, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Tejpreet Singh, Manpreet Johal, Harpreet Brar

Bathinda Royals (Playing XI): Rishabh Gupta, Noorveer Singh(w), Harnoor Singh(c), Gourav Choudhary, Sumit Sharma, Ridham Satyawan, Ashish Lowrance, Abir Kohli, Shahbaz Singh Sandhu, Simranjeet Singh Gharu, Ashwani Kumar

Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals Preview

Mohali Kings will take on Bathinda Royals in the 3rd match of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday, Aug. 31.

Mohali Kings arrive on the back of a high-scoring opening match win, while Bathinda Royals are playing their first game of the season. Both teams have a strong mix of experienced campaigners and promising young players, making this an intriguing contest.

Mohali Kings will look to Ramandeep Singh, their captain, to lead from the front during the powerplay, while the presence of experienced players such as Harpreet Brar gives them balance in both departments.

Bathinda Royals, on the other hand, have Gurnoor Brar at the helm and possess promising batters in Uday Saharan, Gourav Choudhary, Ridham Satyawan and Harnoor Singh.

Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals: Date And Time

The Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals match will be played on Aug. 31 from 7 p.m. IST.

Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals: Venue

The Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals: Live Telecast

The Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Networks such as Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD.

Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the match between Mohali Kings and Bathinda Royals on Sony LIV app and website.

Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals: Probable XI

Mohali Kings: Rajinder Singh Devgan (w), Ayush Goyal, Ramandeep Singh(c), Tanmay Dharni, Aryan Bhatia, Gurmehar Sara, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Tejpreet Singh, Nipun Pandita, Manpreet Johal, Harpreet Brar

Bathinda Royals: Gurnoor Brar (C), Harnoor Singh, Uday Saharan, Ashwani Kumar, Gourav Choudhary, Sumit Sharma, Dev Amritpal Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Ashish Lowrance, Jatin Sahota, Noorveer Singh

Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals: Squads

Mohali Kings: Ramandeep Singh (C), Rajinder Singh Devgan (W), Ayush Goyal, Tanmay Dharni, Aryan Bhatia, Gurmehar Sara, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Tejpreet Singh, Nipun Pandita, Harpreet Brar, Manpreet Johal, Anmolpreet Singh, Jaskaranvir Singh, Sagar Virk, Lovedeep Chatha, Yuvraj Maan, Harshdeep Singh, Aalam Bakshi, Saksheya, Karan Choudhary

Bathinda Royals: Gurnoor Brar (c), Uday Saharan, Harnoor Singh, Gourav Choudhary, Abir Kohli, Sumit Sharma, Dev Amritpal Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Ridham Satyawan, Rishabh Gupta, Lovepreet Kamboj, Ashish Lowrance, Imrozpreet Singh, Tavleen Singh, Shahbaz Singh Sandhu, Noorveer Singh, Harshit Parashar, Jatin Sahota, Simranjeet Singh Gharu

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