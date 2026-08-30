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Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Live Streaming, Telecast, Schedule, Teams, Squads And Format

The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 begins August 30, with six teams competing in 27 matches featuring Punjab stars such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

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Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Live Streaming, Telecast, Schedule, Teams, Squads And Format
Photo Source: Instagram/sherepunjabt20

The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), will begin on August 30, with six teams competing across 27 matches at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The tournament will be available to watch live on Sony LIV, while Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD will provide television coverage. The league will feature Punjab stars including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh, with the final scheduled for September 13.

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Teams And Captains

  • Fazilka Falcons: Captained by Shubman Gill
  • Amritsar Soormas: Captained by Abhishek Sharma
  • Ludhiana Lions: Captained by Arshdeep Singh
  • Jalandhar Warriors: Captained by Prabhsimran Singh
  • Mohali Kings: Captained by Ramandeep Singh
  • Bathinda Royals: Captained by Gurnoor Brar

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Groups

The teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B.

Group A

  • Mohali Kings

  • Fazilka Falcons

  • Jalandhar Warriors

Group B

  • Bathinda Royals

  • Amritsar Soormas

  • Ludhiana Lions

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Full Schedule

With 27 matches scheduled across the tournament, the league will bring together some of Punjab's leading cricketers alongside a host of exciting young players looking to make their mark.

The tournament will open with an exciting clash between Amritsar Soormas and Mohali Kings on August 30.

The action will continue on August 31, with Jalandhar Warriors beginning their campaign against Fazilka Falcons in the afternoon fixture. Later in the evening, Mohali Kings will take on Bathinda Royals.

The fixtures will continue thick and fast, with Ludhiana Lions beginning their campaign against Bathinda Royals on September 1 in the afternoon.

DateTimeMatch
30-08-20268:00 PMAmritsar Soormas vs Mohali Kings
31-08-20261:00 PMJalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons
31-08-20267:00 PMMohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals
01-09-20261:00 PMBathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions
01-09-20267:00 PMJalandhar Warriors vs Amritsar Soormas
02-09-20261:00 PMMohali Kings vs Ludhiana Lions
02-09-20267:00 PMFazilka Falcons vs Amritsar Soormas
03-09-20261:00 PMBathinda Royals vs Jalandhar Warriors
03-09-20267:00 PMFazilka Falcons vs Mohali Kings
04-09-20261:00 PMBathinda Royals vs Amritsar Soormas
04-09-20267:00 PMLudhiana Lions vs Jalandhar Warriors
05-09-20261:00 PMFazilka Falcons vs Bathinda Royals
05-09-20267:00 PMJalandhar Warriors vs Mohali Kings
06-09-20261:00 PMBathinda Royals vs Jalandhar Warriors
06-09-20267:00 PMAmritsar Soormas vs Fazilka Falcons
07-09-20261:00 PMMohali Kings vs Ludhiana Lions
07-09-20267:00 PMJalandhar Warriors vs Amritsar Soormas
08-09-20261:00 PMBathinda Royals vs Mohali Kings
08-09-20267:00 PMFazilka Falcons vs Bathinda Royals
09-09-20261:00 PMLudhiana Lions vs Fazilka Falcons
09-09-20267:00 PMMohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals
10-09-20261:00 PMAmritsar Soormas vs Fazilka Falcons
10-09-20267:00 PMLudhiana Lions vs Jalandhar Warriors
11-09-20267:00 PMAmritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions
12-09-20261:00 PMGroup A 1st vs Group B 2nd — Semi-final 1
12-09-20267:00 PMGroup B 1st vs Group A 2nd — Semi-final 2
13-09-20267:00 PMSF 1 Winner vs SF 2 Winner

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Where To Watch On TV

The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD.

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Where To Watch Online

Live streaming of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 will be available on Sony LIV.

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Format

With six teams competing against each other, every match will be crucial as the franchises look to secure a place in the knockout stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The race for the trophy will then reach its business end on September 12, when the two semi-finals will be played on the same day. The first semi-final will take place in the afternoon, followed by the second semi-final in the evening.
The first semi-final will be played between the team finishing at the top of Group A and the second-placed team in Group B. The second semi-final will see the Group B table-toppers take on the team finishing second in Group A.

The two victorious teams will then meet in the grand finale on September 13, with the winner lifting the coveted Sher-E-Punjab T20 League trophy.

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Squads

Fazilka Falcons: Shubman Gill, Vihaan Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Prerit Dutta, Raghu Sharma, Anmoljeet Singh, Jasan Jindal, Eish Rao, Garv Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Lakshay Kansal, Karanveer Singh, Navpreet Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Jaiveer Bhinder, Ayushmaan Ayushmaan, Pranshu Pratap, Kirandeep Singh, Aarush Latta, Immanuel Deveser 

Amritsar Soormas: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Rahul Kumar, Sahil Khan, Jashanpreet Singh, Dhruv Rahul Jindal, Reavan Preet Singh, Prabhjit Singh, Ishan Sood, Adhiraj Singh Mangat, Abhay Choudhary, Dhrub Bhagania, Shubham Rana, Sahaj Dhawan, Ishmeet Singh Sandhu, Navneet Virk, Akash Pandey, Vaibhav Kalra, Jaipartap Singh Johal

Bathinda Royals: Gurnoor Brar, Harnoor Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Uday Saharan, Gourav Choudhary, Sumit Sharma, Dev Amritpal Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Ashish Lowrance, Jatin Sahota, Abir Kohli, Rishabh Gupta, Noorveer Singh, Tavleen Singh, Shahbaz Singh Sandhu, Simranjeet Singh Gharu, Imrozpreet Singh, Harshit Parashar, Lovepreet Kamboj

Jalandhar Warriors: Prabhsimran Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vishwa Pratap Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Gupta, Yash Karan, Harjas Singh Tandon, Aryan Yadav, Shaanvir Kalsi, Paras Jaidka, Umesh Gill, Randeep Singh, Jaskirat Singh, Deepinder Cheema, Arpan Walia, Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, Subinay Mahajan, Gourav Markan

Ludhiana Lions: Arshdeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Salil Arora, Jass Inder, Abhijet Garg, Arjun Rajput, Yuvi Goyal, Kartik Chadha, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Havneet Singh, Rajvir Jaswal, Harish Kumar, Bikramjeet Singh, Madhav Singh Pathania, Karteek Sharma, 
Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Lovekirat Singh, Aseem Kohli, Gurman Singh, Sahil Bhaskar

Mohali Kings: Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ayush Goyal, Sagar Virk, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Yuvraj Maan, Harshdeep Singh, Aalam Bakshi, Tanmay Dharni, Saksheya, Aryan Bhatia, Lovedeep Chatha, Gurmehar Sra, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Karan Choudhary, Tejpreet Singh, Nipun Pandita, Manpreet Johal, Rajinder Singh Devgan

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