Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Live Streaming, Telecast, Schedule, Teams, Squads And Format

The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), will begin on August 30, with six teams competing across 27 matches at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The tournament will be available to watch live on Sony LIV, while Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD will provide television coverage. The league will feature Punjab stars including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh, with the final scheduled for September 13.

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Teams And Captains

Fazilka Falcons: Captained by Shubman Gill

Amritsar Soormas: Captained by Abhishek Sharma

Ludhiana Lions: Captained by Arshdeep Singh

Jalandhar Warriors: Captained by Prabhsimran Singh

Mohali Kings: Captained by Ramandeep Singh

Bathinda Royals: Captained by Gurnoor Brar

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Groups

The teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B.

Group A

Mohali Kings

Fazilka Falcons

Jalandhar Warriors

Group B

Bathinda Royals

Amritsar Soormas

Ludhiana Lions

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Full Schedule

With 27 matches scheduled across the tournament, the league will bring together some of Punjab's leading cricketers alongside a host of exciting young players looking to make their mark.

The tournament will open with an exciting clash between Amritsar Soormas and Mohali Kings on August 30.

The action will continue on August 31, with Jalandhar Warriors beginning their campaign against Fazilka Falcons in the afternoon fixture. Later in the evening, Mohali Kings will take on Bathinda Royals.

The fixtures will continue thick and fast, with Ludhiana Lions beginning their campaign against Bathinda Royals on September 1 in the afternoon.

Date Time Match 30-08-2026 8:00 PM Amritsar Soormas vs Mohali Kings 31-08-2026 1:00 PM Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons 31-08-2026 7:00 PM Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals 01-09-2026 1:00 PM Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions 01-09-2026 7:00 PM Jalandhar Warriors vs Amritsar Soormas 02-09-2026 1:00 PM Mohali Kings vs Ludhiana Lions 02-09-2026 7:00 PM Fazilka Falcons vs Amritsar Soormas 03-09-2026 1:00 PM Bathinda Royals vs Jalandhar Warriors 03-09-2026 7:00 PM Fazilka Falcons vs Mohali Kings 04-09-2026 1:00 PM Bathinda Royals vs Amritsar Soormas 04-09-2026 7:00 PM Ludhiana Lions vs Jalandhar Warriors 05-09-2026 1:00 PM Fazilka Falcons vs Bathinda Royals 05-09-2026 7:00 PM Jalandhar Warriors vs Mohali Kings 06-09-2026 1:00 PM Bathinda Royals vs Jalandhar Warriors 06-09-2026 7:00 PM Amritsar Soormas vs Fazilka Falcons 07-09-2026 1:00 PM Mohali Kings vs Ludhiana Lions 07-09-2026 7:00 PM Jalandhar Warriors vs Amritsar Soormas 08-09-2026 1:00 PM Bathinda Royals vs Mohali Kings 08-09-2026 7:00 PM Fazilka Falcons vs Bathinda Royals 09-09-2026 1:00 PM Ludhiana Lions vs Fazilka Falcons 09-09-2026 7:00 PM Mohali Kings vs Bathinda Royals 10-09-2026 1:00 PM Amritsar Soormas vs Fazilka Falcons 10-09-2026 7:00 PM Ludhiana Lions vs Jalandhar Warriors 11-09-2026 7:00 PM Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions 12-09-2026 1:00 PM Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd — Semi-final 1 12-09-2026 7:00 PM Group B 1st vs Group A 2nd — Semi-final 2 13-09-2026 7:00 PM SF 1 Winner vs SF 2 Winner

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Where To Watch On TV

The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD.

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026: Where To Watch Online

Live streaming of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 will be available on Sony LIV.

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Format

With six teams competing against each other, every match will be crucial as the franchises look to secure a place in the knockout stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The race for the trophy will then reach its business end on September 12, when the two semi-finals will be played on the same day. The first semi-final will take place in the afternoon, followed by the second semi-final in the evening.

The first semi-final will be played between the team finishing at the top of Group A and the second-placed team in Group B. The second semi-final will see the Group B table-toppers take on the team finishing second in Group A.

The two victorious teams will then meet in the grand finale on September 13, with the winner lifting the coveted Sher-E-Punjab T20 League trophy.

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Squads

Fazilka Falcons: Shubman Gill, Vihaan Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Prerit Dutta, Raghu Sharma, Anmoljeet Singh, Jasan Jindal, Eish Rao, Garv Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Lakshay Kansal, Karanveer Singh, Navpreet Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Jaiveer Bhinder, Ayushmaan Ayushmaan, Pranshu Pratap, Kirandeep Singh, Aarush Latta, Immanuel Deveser

Amritsar Soormas: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Rahul Kumar, Sahil Khan, Jashanpreet Singh, Dhruv Rahul Jindal, Reavan Preet Singh, Prabhjit Singh, Ishan Sood, Adhiraj Singh Mangat, Abhay Choudhary, Dhrub Bhagania, Shubham Rana, Sahaj Dhawan, Ishmeet Singh Sandhu, Navneet Virk, Akash Pandey, Vaibhav Kalra, Jaipartap Singh Johal

Bathinda Royals: Gurnoor Brar, Harnoor Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Uday Saharan, Gourav Choudhary, Sumit Sharma, Dev Amritpal Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Ashish Lowrance, Jatin Sahota, Abir Kohli, Rishabh Gupta, Noorveer Singh, Tavleen Singh, Shahbaz Singh Sandhu, Simranjeet Singh Gharu, Imrozpreet Singh, Harshit Parashar, Lovepreet Kamboj

Jalandhar Warriors: Prabhsimran Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vishwa Pratap Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Gupta, Yash Karan, Harjas Singh Tandon, Aryan Yadav, Shaanvir Kalsi, Paras Jaidka, Umesh Gill, Randeep Singh, Jaskirat Singh, Deepinder Cheema, Arpan Walia, Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, Subinay Mahajan, Gourav Markan

Ludhiana Lions: Arshdeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Salil Arora, Jass Inder, Abhijet Garg, Arjun Rajput, Yuvi Goyal, Kartik Chadha, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Havneet Singh, Rajvir Jaswal, Harish Kumar, Bikramjeet Singh, Madhav Singh Pathania, Karteek Sharma,

Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Lovekirat Singh, Aseem Kohli, Gurman Singh, Sahil Bhaskar

Mohali Kings: Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ayush Goyal, Sagar Virk, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Yuvraj Maan, Harshdeep Singh, Aalam Bakshi, Tanmay Dharni, Saksheya, Aryan Bhatia, Lovedeep Chatha, Gurmehar Sra, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Karan Choudhary, Tejpreet Singh, Nipun Pandita, Manpreet Johal, Rajinder Singh Devgan

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