Indian Consulate Warns UAE Expats Of Agents Stealing Biometrics For Financial Fraud

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has warned Indian nationals in the UAE against fraudulent agents and individuals promising help with visa regularisation, Emergency Certificates, exit permits, Emirates IDs and employment.

The advisory, issued on Aug. 31, said several Indian nationals in the UAE, particularly blue-collar workers, had reportedly fallen victim to such scams.

According to the advisory, fraudsters pose as authorised agents and seek sensitive personal information and biometric data from their targets.

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The Consulate said victims are being asked to provide face, eye or fingerprint scans as part of purported procedures for obtaining an Emergency Certificate, exit permit, Emirates ID or visa regularisation.

The biometric information is then allegedly misused to conduct financial transactions, open bank accounts or obtain loans and credit cards without the victims' knowledge or consent.

Such fraudulent activity can leave victims liable for financial dues or transactions they were unaware of, potentially resulting in fines, travel bans and, in some cases, jail time, the advisory said.

The Consulate advised Indian nationals not to share their passports, Emirates IDs, biometric information or personal and financial credentials with unauthorised individuals or agencies.

It clarified that biometric scans required for exit permits, Emirates IDs or visa regularisation must be submitted only at official UAE government facilities or counters.

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The Consulate also stressed that neither the Consulate General of India in Dubai nor the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi requires fingerprint or face/eye scans from applicants for issuing passports or Emergency Certificates.

Indian nationals approached by agents demanding such information can verify their credentials or seek assistance through the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra at 80046342, via WhatsApp/SMS at 00971543090571, or by email at pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in.

The Consulate urged Indians residing in or visiting the UAE to remain vigilant, verify the credentials of individuals or agencies offering such services, and report suspicious activity to the Consulate or the concerned UAE authorities.

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