Bangladesh vs Indonesia Women Live Streaming; When And Where To Watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 Online?

Bangladesh vs Indonesia Women Live: Bangladesh Women will begin their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Indonesia in a Group B match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Led by Nigar Sultana Joty, Bangladesh will look to make a strong start to their title campaign after reaching the semi-finals in the previous edition.

In the previous edition of the Women's Asia Cup, Bangladesh reached the semi-finals but lost to India by 10 wickets. Nigar was Bangladesh's top run-scorer in that tournament, making 142 runs.

After facing Indonesia, Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka on Sept. 6 and the UAE on Sept. 8 in their remaining Group B matches.

While this marks the beginning of Bangladesh's campaign at the Women's Asia Cup 2026, Indonesia will make its historic maiden appearance in the prestigious tournament.

Bangladesh vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Bangladesh vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Aug. 31 from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

Bangladesh vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup 2026: Venue

The Bangladesh vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Bangladesh vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The Bangladesh vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Bangladesh vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Bangladesh vs Indonesia Squad

Indonesia Women Squad: Ni Luh Dewi, Desi Wulandari, Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini (w/c), Rahmawati Pangestuti, Kisi Kasse, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani, Maria Corazon, Kadek Winda Prastini, Sang Maypriani, Ni Kadek Ariani, Sofia Velic, Derni Bangi, Lie Qiao, Dara A Laksmi Paramitha

Bangladesh Women Squad: Juairiya Ferdous, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Farjana Easmin, Sarmin Sultana, Nahida Akter

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