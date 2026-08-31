RRR Singer Kaala Bhairava, Kavya Kalyanram Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Kaala Bhairava and Kavya Kalyanram have finally made their relationship public. After keeping their personal life private for a long time, the two shared pictures and heartfelt messages for each other on Instagram.

Kaala Bhairava's Sweet Note For Kavya

Kaala Bhairava shared a series of pictures featuring special moments with Kavya. His post included pictures of the two spending time together, including moments from Christmas and pictures of them holding hands.

In his note, Bhairava compared being with Kavya to peaceful and familiar experiences. He said that he eventually understood the feeling he had around her as a feeling of “home”. He also expressed his excitement about sharing their relationship with everyone and said he looks forward to spending a lifetime together.

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Kavya Kalyanram's Message For Kaala Bhairava

Kavya also shared a series of pictures with Bhairava alongside a heartfelt message.

Calling him her “Yellow Paper Daisy”, she wrote about how finding the right person can make everyday life feel more special.

The actor thanked Bhairava for bringing happiness into her life and making her feel fortunate. Her post included several candid moments of the two spending time together.

Their posts quickly drew attention from fans and followers, with many taking them as confirmation of the relationship.

About Kaala Bhairava And Kavya Kalyanram

Kaala Bhairava is the son of composer MM Keeravaani and the nephew of filmmaker SS Rajamouli. He gained recognition for his work as a singer, including songs from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018). He made his debut as a composer with Mathu Vadalara in 2019, which featured his younger brother Sri Simha Koduri.

Bhairava is also one of the singers behind Naatu Naatu from RRR, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Rahul Sipligunj was the other singer on the track.

Kavya Kalyanram started her career as a child artist in Telugu films such as Snehamante Idera (2001), Adavi Ramudu (2004) and Bunny (2005). She made her debut as a lead actor with Balagam in 2023. She later appeared in Ustaad and will next be seen in What's Up Naresh.Their recent Instagram posts have confirmed their relationship after months of dating rumours.

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